AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVEVF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

