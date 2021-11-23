Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $3.00. Aware shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 101,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aware during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

