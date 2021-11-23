AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of AXIS Capital worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after buying an additional 93,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 192,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,276,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AXS opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

