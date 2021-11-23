AXPR Price Tops $0.0212 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. AXPR has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $148,415.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

