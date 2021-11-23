Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,856 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,521 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.38. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

