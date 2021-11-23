Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 867.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.55. 100,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,087. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

