Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

