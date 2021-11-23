Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.50. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,057. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.35 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.79.

