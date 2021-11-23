Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,071,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $12.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,198 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.14.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

