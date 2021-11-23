Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.76. The stock had a trading volume of 118,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.45 and a 200 day moving average of $360.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

