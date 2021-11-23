Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 10,439 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.94. 595,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $787.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.