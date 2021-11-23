Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 743 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,552. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

