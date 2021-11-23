Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 245.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $779.45. 4,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $803.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

