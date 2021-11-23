Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $981,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 69,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,657,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,090,453. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.