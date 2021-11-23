Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,673 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $428.42. 255,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $326.06 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

