Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

AYRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

