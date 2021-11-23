B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.69. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

