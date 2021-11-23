B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

