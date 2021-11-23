B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.26 and traded as high as C$5.53. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 5,130,233 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BTO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5694915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,334.40.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

