BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $490,530.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

