Badger DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.81 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $297.92 million and approximately $28.81 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.70 or 0.00047326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

