Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.39. Baker Hughes reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 9,634,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,635. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

