bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $38.12

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.12 or 0.00066009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $686,227.39 and $348,300.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.