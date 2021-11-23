Balu Balakrishnan Sells 7,500 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

