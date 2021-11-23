Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

