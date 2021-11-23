Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Up 1.1%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

