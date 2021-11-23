Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 1,554,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,330,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $386.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

