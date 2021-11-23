Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of STC opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.