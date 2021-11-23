Bank of America Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Buy

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.72.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $629.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $846,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.