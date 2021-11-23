Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNS stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

