Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.93 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$82.32 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.20 and a twelve month high of C$83.65. The company has a market cap of C$100.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

