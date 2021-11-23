Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Bank OZK worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 155.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Bank OZK by 157.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank OZK by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 70,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

