Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Trading Up 0.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. Barclays cut shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

