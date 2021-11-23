Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BZUN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baozun stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Baozun worth $56,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

