Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BZUN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baozun stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Baozun worth $56,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
