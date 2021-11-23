Barclays Begins Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

