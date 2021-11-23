Barclays Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.12 ($105.82).

ETR:HFG opened at €92.80 ($105.45) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €41.56 ($47.23) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($110.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €82.57 and a 200 day moving average of €82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

