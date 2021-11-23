Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading Down 9.2%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) shares fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

Barco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

