Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded at Investec

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

