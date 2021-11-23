Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

BNED opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $524.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.40. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.01.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

