Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTDPY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.