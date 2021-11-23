Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.