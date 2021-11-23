Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill Buys 60,018 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,628. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.81. The stock has a market cap of C$43.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.76.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

