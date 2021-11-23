Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill Buys 60,018 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.
Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,628. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.81. The stock has a market cap of C$43.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
