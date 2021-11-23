Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.79 ($116.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

BMW opened at €94.78 ($107.70) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a one year high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

