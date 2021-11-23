BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.75

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 20286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Several research firms have commented on BBTV. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$113.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.76.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

