Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.86, but opened at 2.73. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.69, with a volume of 8,123 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BODY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.28.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

