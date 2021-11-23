Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,599. The company has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

