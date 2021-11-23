Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.78. 670,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average is $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $781.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.