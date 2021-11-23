Beacon Financial Group Buys 4,115 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $183.37 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.