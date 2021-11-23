Beacon Financial Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 382,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,670. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

