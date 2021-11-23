Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $37.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,903.90. 27,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,857.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,699.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

